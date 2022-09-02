Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

7. Life In Tents 16’ Stella Stargazer Bell Tent Get it

With Stella, there’s no need to feel like you’re roughing it. It’s essentially a yurt. A 10-foot center pole lifts the circular tent to create 212 square feet of space, enough room for two queen beds or eight people on sleeping pads. It’s a beast to set up. The whole thing weighs 100 pounds, there are a dozen poles to position, and even more lines to tighten and adjust. But the end result is DIY glamping. The white cotton canvas has an elegance few other tents can match, especially with the see-through panels in the roof. It’s a bit much for a weekend camping trip, but with its military-grade canvas and sturdy construction, it could stay up all summer.

[$1,690; lifeintents.com]

