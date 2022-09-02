Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

8. Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 3 Tent Get it

If your family camping ambitions go beyond park and set up, this is the tent you want. It’s sufficient for car camping and light enough to haul deep into the backcountry. The Mineral King’s symmetrical design is fast to pitch and spacious for three with its 42.5 square feet. It feels even bigger. A cross pole pushes the door walls beyond vertical, creating roomy entrances and tons of elbow and head room inside. The cross pole also pushes the fly out to protect the tent. Even if you have to climb in and out during a downpour, not a drop will land inside. The heavy-duty, to-the-ground fly and bathtub-style floor help deflect inclement weather, too. At 6.2 pounds, the Mineral King is not light by today’s standards, yet divided by three it’s still a reasonable two pounds per person. If storage is tight, this is the one tent you should own.

[$350; mountainhardwear.com]

