Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

9. Sierra Designs Alpenglow 6Get it
The Alpenglow makes camping synonymous with sleeping in. It combats bright mornings with a black-out fly that blocks 98 percent of sunlight. And to handle the heat those rays generate, the mesh body and vents help circulate air. Both features work just as well for afternoon naps. The simple, three-pole dome structure is easy to set up and creates a decent amount of floor space. Standing room is more cramped, with only one door, sloping walls, and a six-foot peak height.
[$240; sierradesigns.com]
