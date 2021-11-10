Best Fitness Gifts for Men 2021

Your college roommate’s a burgeoning powerlifter. Your boss doesn’t shut up about running. And your brother’s looking at a full wellness-minded lifestyle overhaul this year. When it comes to fitness gifts for men, there are loads of fun and functional ways to splurge this holiday season.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, we’ve got the best fitness gifts of the season, from upmarket skis to meditation trainers (yes, it’s a thing). And if you still want more, check out self-care products and services fitness pros swear by, the best fitness apps and streaming platforms, and the best new workout clothes and accessories.

1. Ultimate Ears UE FITS

Headphone workout snobs will find a soulmate in these high-performance wireless earbuds that mold to each user’s ears in under a minute (read: no more chasing earbuds off the weight room floor after a set of squats). They also feature a long-lasting charge and a sweat-resistant design.

[$199; ultimateears.com]

2. Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT Horizon Treadmill

A high-quality treadmill for under $1,000? This is not a drill. The newly redesigned 7.0AT Studio Treadmill makes for a gym-worthy walking or running experience. It integrates with popular fitness apps like Peloton, Zwift, Studio, and Nike Run Club. Unlike competitors, Horizon encourages you to jump into any app whenever you want, rather than be tied to just one. Or, you can work out with no app at all. Imagine that.

[$999; horizonfitness.com]

3. Oura Ring Generation 3

If you’re shopping for a minimalist, nab the Oura Ring. The tracker measures heart rate from a finger, as opposed to the wrist, to get a more accurate reading of vitals (it also frees up forearm real estate for a favorite watch). The lightweight titanium can take a beating; it’s water resistant up to 100 meters, stays juiced for four to seven days, and is compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit. Choose among silver, black, stealth (matte black), and gold.