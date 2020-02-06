What Are the Best Flower Delivery Services for Valentine’s Day?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Flowers and Valentine’s Day. Can’t have one without the other. With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, it’s time to think about where you’ll buy your flowers this year. Will you stop at your local florist? Or will you order them online? While it’s always nice to support local businesses, it’s really only feasible if you’re delivering them yourself. Buying and shipping flowers yourself isn’t really an option. So what are the best flower delivery services?

One thing is clear: Most of the well-known nationwide flower delivery services are simply agents for local florists. You make the purchase directly with them. But they then contract a local florist to build and ship those flowers to the recipient’s door. The upside is that the flowers usually arrive fresh and last a week or more. These companies often guarantee their product, offer a timed delivery window, and ordering from them is usually a streamlined process.

The downside? The arrangements can be pretty pedestrian. They have to be so that any local florist can build and deliver them with the stock they have on hand. Think of them like the fast-food of flower delivery. Sure, they’re convenient and get the job done quickly and relatively inexpensively. But if you want something in particular, or particularly fantastic, you’re better off with a boutique delivery service.

There are a few boutique flower companies out there who create and ship their own arrangements. They’re always inventive and gorgeous—and they’re always expensive, and often fragile. Meaning, they don’t travel very well. Additionally, many of these companies have limited delivery areas and times. So if you want your flowers delivered on a particular time and date, it’s sometimes not possible—or requires a huge upcharge.

So both kinds of flower delivery services have their pros and cons. Whichever one you choose is up to you. But it’s important to ask yourself the right questions before choosing.

What to Consider When Choosing A Flower Delivery Service

Delivery: Is it included in the purchase price? If not, what's the upcharge? Can you choose a delivery window? Will they deliver on weekends or holidays? How about at night? Do they charge more for express or rural deliveries?

Packaging and Presentation: Does the arrangement include a vase? If not, how much extra does it cost—and is there a selection to choose from? And the flowers themselves—how well are they protected? How long will they stay fresh? Do they offer a satisfaction guarantee if the flowers arrive in bad shape?

All those questions aside, however, you really have just two considerations when choosing a flower delivery service: Who are the flowers for, and what is the occasion? The answers to these two questions will the main drivers of your decision. So choose wisely, consider smartly, and good luck. Here are three of our favorite flower delivery services.

