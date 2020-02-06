What Are the Best Flower Delivery Services for Valentine’s Day?

Best Selection GET IT!

URBAN STEMS

If you’re looking for something beyond the typical, Urban Stems should be your go-to. It sources seasonal, local, and on-trend flowers and plants to create one-of-kind arrangements you won’t find at the bigger companies.

It works directly with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms and top-notch floral designers to offer stunning bouquets and curated plants that fit every occasion.

Urban Stems offers next-day delivery nationwide, and same-day delivery in NYC and DC.

Get It: Pick up The Maddie ($125, vase included) at Urban Stems

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!