Gear

What Are the Best Flower Delivery Services for Valentine’s Day?

best flower delivery services
3
1-800-FLOWERS.com 3 / 3

Most Affordable

GET IT!

1-800-FLOWERS.com

For more than 30 years, 1-800-FLOWERS has helped people celebrate and share important occasions (we can only assume the “dotcom” was added more recently!). With flowers and arrangements available for same-day or next-day delivery, it offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

You can also find plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, stuffed animals, and other kinds of gifts for every occasion.

Free shipping on 1-800-FLOWERS.com’s Top Valentine’s Gifts by using the code FREESHIP at checkout.

Get It: Pick up Conversation Roses (12 for $65; 24 for $85; vase extra) at 1-800-FLOWERS.com

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear