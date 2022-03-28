11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

1. Gloves: Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves Get It

These gloves are so thin and flexible, they feel like second skin—and that means they’re great for working with the most delicate plants. Made of bamboo, they’re breathable and absorbent when your hands get sweaty, but they also insulate on chilly days in the garden. The rubber nitrile coating protects your hands from thorns and keeps tools from slipping, and the fingers are touchscreen friendly. They’re known for being snug; you can always size up for a looser fit.

[$10; amazon.com]

