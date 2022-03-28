11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

10. Hat: Wallaroo Charleston Hat Get It

Keep the sun off your face and neck with a full-brim hat like the Charleston. It’s made of woven and twisted seagrass, which lets the breeze through to cool you down on hot days, while a three-inch brim adds sun protection. Cinch the drawstring to your chin to keep it from sliding off or blowing away. It comes in two sizes, so remember to measure your head before ordering.

[$51; wallaroohats.com]

