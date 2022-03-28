11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

2. Trowel: Barebones Spade Hand Trowel Get It

A trowel is one of the most important garden tools in your arsenal. Dig, turn, and spread soil with this 13.5-inch hand trowel that’s useful in both soft and hard ground. The pointed stainless steel blade is easy to clean and resharpen, and the ergonomic walnut handle will hold up through years of use. To guarantee a long life and prevent rusting, apply mineral oil to the blade after cleaning it. Barebones also walks the eco-friendly walk: As a Certified B Corp, it meets the highest standards of social and environmental stewardship.

[$24; barebonesliving.com]

