11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

4. Hand Rake: Nikasu Stainless Steel Garden Claw Get It

Most cultivators have three tines, but this hand-forged, Japanese-style one has five. The extra prongs on this garden tool help dislodge stubborn earth and vegetation, and the tines are easy to clear with just a turn of the wrist. A six-inch wooden handle works for all hand sizes. Use it to rid your garden of pesky weeds and aerate compacted soil for healthier roots.

[$20; gardeners.com]

