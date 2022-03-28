11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

5. Knee Pad: Niwaki Garden Kneeler Get It

Got a long day of weeding ahead? You’ll want something to cushion your knees. With two inches of thick foam padding, the Niwaki Garden Kneeler protects pressure points from rocks, sprinkler heads, and hard ground. The khaki heavyweight waterproof canvas cover is removable (via a zipper), so you can wash out any mud splotches and grass stains. A strap on the side makes it easy to carry or hang in your tool shed.

[$48; trouva.com]

