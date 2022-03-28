11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

6. Apron: Celtic Farm Gardening Apron Get It

Keep lots of tools within reach with this handy smock. The waxed canvas fabric repels dirt and water, while the durable stitching on the four roomy pockets will hold up season after season. Leather bands with snaps, adjustable straps, and detachable rings create a variety of carrying options. It comes in seven nature-inspired colors like mocha and sky green.

[$60; thecelticfarm.com]

