11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

7. Garden Hose Attachment: The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand Get It

Water every part of your garden, including hard-to-reach areas, with this 15-inch watering wand. By pressing a lever with your thumb, you can turn the nozzle on and off and adjust the strength of the flow. Twist the nozzle to rotate between the eight different spray patterns, including cone, mist, and soaker. It’s not just for gardening, either: Use it to wash your car, clean the dog, or hose down patio furniture.

[$23; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!