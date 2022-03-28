11 Essential Garden Tools to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

8. Rain Gauge: Stratus Precision Rain Gauge Get It

Whether you live somewhere rainy or dry, it’s a good idea to keep track of the precipitation in your yard so you know how much water your plants are getting. The Stratus mounts with brackets to any uncovered outdoor surface, and internal and external cylinders work together to measure rainfall. Built to National Weather Service standards, it’s precise to 1/100th of an inch. The UV-resistant polycarbonate can withstand harsh weather conditions, so it won’t warp or crack over time.

[$38; amazon.com]

