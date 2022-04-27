With opening day out of the way, you’re likely well into a new season of lawn mowing. If you have an old mower—especially a hard-to-start gas clunker—now’s the time to upgrade. You’re in the midst of a mowing revolution, where manufacturers now offer upgraded options to cut just about any patch of grass.

The rechargeable batteries in mowers have enough juice and runtime these days to tackle massive swaths of turf. Makers of gas-powered mowers are focusing on making models with features that ease the chore altogether. Whether you want to push a mower, ride on it, or have a robot do it for you, here are some of the best options if you’re considering upgrading this season.

Best Gas and Electric Lawn Mowers of 2022

1. Milwaukee M18 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower

It’s not cheap, but Milwaukee’s mower comes paired with two 18-volt batteries that pack a whopping 12 amp-hours—proof that volts aren’t always the most important number. Combined, the mower cuts for up to one hour of mowing with more torque than a 200cc gas engine. Plus, the batteries also work in the brand’s extensive range of indoor and yard power tools.

[$999; milwaukeetool.com]

