10. Husqvarna Automower 415x

When it hits the U.S. market in May, Husqvarna’s latest Automower will fit that 1/3-acre lot with a robot that frees up your weekends. Fully charged, the 415x will mow for about an hour, nibbling away with an 8 ½-inch cutting swath. Sounds narrow, but the idea is the mower dispatches multiple times a week manicuring more often, but cutting smaller snippets of grass so the lawn never looks mangey. The GPS-assisted navigation means the bot knows where it is on your lawn, and it even gets firm wear updates wirelessly. You can even speak commands via Google Assistant or Alexa.

[$2,000, plus installation; husqvarna.com]

