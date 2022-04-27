2. DeWalt 2X 20V 21-1/2 inch Rear Wheel Drive Self-Propelled Mower Get It

Like every cordless mower, the handles on the DeWalt collapse and fold down so you can store it vertically on its rear wheels, where it takes up less garage or shed space. Paired with two 18-volt batteries that crank out 10 amp-hours, you can expect about an hour’s runtime from each charge, with a rear-wheel-drive transmission that makes mowing a one-handed task.

[$732; dewalt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!