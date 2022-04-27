3. Ego Power+ 21-inch Select Cut XP Mower Get It

A deck with two blades means more steel is touching each blade of grass, leading to finer mulching and a better cut. Until the LM2156SP mower, the only way to get that was on a gas-powered mower. But the Ego’s massive 56-volt, 10 amp-hour battery changes everything. It’s low maintenance, self-propelled to take on hills, boasts up to an hour’s runtime on a single charge, and has the same torque as a gas machine.

[$799; egopowerplus.com]

