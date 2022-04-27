4. Worx Nitro 80-volt 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Get It

To replicate the cutting performance of gas, battery-powered mowers run off one heavy battery or pair multiple smaller ones. Worx goes the latter route, with four 20-volt power packs for enough runtime to tackle up to a half-acre. That also means you can run a suite of Worx’s other 20-volt power tools off the same battery, or gang two of them together to run the brand’s larger 40-volt gear, like a chain saw or string trimmer.

[$800; worx.com]

