Gear

Best Gas and Electric Lawn Mowers to Make Cutting the Grass a Breeze

The Green Machine is a battery-powered mower that'll keep your lawn clipped close.
9
Courtesy Image 4 / 9

5. Green Machine 62-volt 22-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

Get It

If your weekly mowing takes about 45 minutes, the Green Machine is the right entry-level-priced tool for the job. With a single lever, you can switch between six cutting highlights, and the variable speed control helps you dial in the right walking speed for the rear-wheel drive. The slightly wider 22-inch cutting swath helps get the job done a bit faster than standard models.

[$449; greenmachineusa.com

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Gear