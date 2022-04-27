7. Toro 21-inch Personal Pace Spin Stop Super Recycler Mower Get It

While manufacturers of gas engines strive to make mowers more efficient, Toro’s tweak is about convenience. You can step away from the mower—to move a stick or pick up lawn toys—while the engine idles with a stopped blade. Then you can return to mowing without having to restart the mower. The deck’s intake pulls in air and holds grass upright for better cutting and mulching performance.

[$899; toro.com]

