Those holding out on going to a battery-powered mower because of perceived limitations have no more excuses: The Ryobi RYRM8010 cuts 1 acre using a pair of rechargeable, briefcase-like 80-volt batteries. It trims a 30-inch-wide swath at up to 7 mph. Engineers even devised a joystick control to enable the mower to turn on a dime, because lap bars—which most zero-turn mowers have—can be confusing. Perhaps the best part is the mower fits between standard 36-inch-wide garden gates so you can get to every part of your yard.

[$4,000; ryobitools.com]