9. Cub Cadet XT1 LT42E Tractor Get It

The limitation of ride-on mowers is their utility: Tractors can do more than just mow. When you’re not trimming a 42-inch path of grass using two blades under the XT1 LT42E, you can fit it with a cart to haul mulch, bricks, or bags of leaves. You can even attach a snow blade in the winter. Expect about 90 minutes of cutting, or roughly 2 acres, from the 56-volt battery, which needs about 4 hours plugged into the wall to recharge.

[$4,600; cubcadet.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!