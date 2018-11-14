The 10 Coolest Gear Items From Outdoor Retailer 2018

Usually we don’t get to see 2019’s newest toys and clothes until the new year. But this year we got lucky: Outdoor Retailer added an additional show in November in Denver, Colorado to give a sneak peek at the newest gear that will go on sale next fall at your favorite specialty retail shop. While the show was heavy on new-for-fall-2019 apparel, there was a good mix of hard goods to choose from, too. Look out for even more “Best of Show” items after the ski show in January.

From trail shoes to weatherproof jeans and more, here’s some of the best gear we found at Fall/Winter 2018 Outdoor Retailer Show—we can’t wait to start testing it all out.