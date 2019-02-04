The stoke was high at Denver Convention Center last week for the Outdoor Retailer 2019 Snow Show. At the show, outdoor gear manufacturers unveiled their latest and greatest innovations to media, retailers, and each other.

The best gear at Outdoor Retailer showed a strong focus on recycled and zero-impact materials, as well as an emphasis on new technology designed to help you improve your form and stay safe anywhere you play outside in winter. Here’s just some of the new gear that caught our eye.