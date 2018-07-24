This week, we got a chance to see the latest new camping, climbing, running, hiking, and paddling equipment from the showroom floor at the Outdoor Retailer show in Denver, CO.

More and more manufacturers are designing gear to make being in the backcountry easier, safer, and more fun, and this year’s show also saw a bigger focus on reducing the environmental impact of playing in the outdoors. While you won’t be able to buy most of these products until Spring 2019, here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming.