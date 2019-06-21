The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Black Diamond Z4 Cams ($70)

For the new Z4 cams, Black Diamond took the rigid precision of the C3 and the flex of the X4 to create the ultimate crack climbing pro in this four lobe camming unit.

Black Diamond climbing athletes wanted a cam that was rigid in hand for precise placement but then flexible once placed so it wouldn’t be prone to walking as they climbed. The new Z4 cams come in 0, .1, .2, .3, .4, .5, and .75 sizes. Z4 Offsets are also available in .1/.2, .2/.3, .3/.4, .4/.5, and .5/.75 sizes.

