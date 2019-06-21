The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Goal Zero Crush Light Chroma ($24.99)

This collapsible solar-powered lantern from Goal Zero provides 60 lumens of ambient light on high, with a 30-hour runtime on low. The Chroma version features the same soft, candle flicker mode as the original, but adds eight color modes and a multi-color fade to create a variety of moods at camp.

Make use of the sun to recharge the lantern with the built-in solar panel or any USB on a cloudy day, and collapse it down for easy storage when not in use. The detachable handle makes for easy carry or hanging in your tent.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!