The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Grayl Geopress Purifier ($89.95)

An evolution of Grayl’s original Ultralight Purifier, the new Geopress is bigger, burlier, and easier to use. Designed for the international travel, the two-part device purifies 24 ounces of water in seconds at a rate of 4-5 liters per minute.

Just fill the outer cup with water, twist open the drinking cap on the inner bottle to vent air during the purification process, then using your body weight, press down much like you would a French press coffee maker. The integrated cartridge will purify up to 65 gallons of water before needing to be changed and provides complete protection by removing all waterborne pathogens (viruses, bacteria, protozoan cysts) and filtering chemicals, heavy metals, and even microplastics.

