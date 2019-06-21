Gear

The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

nog headlamp
Amy Jurries

Knog Bandicoot Headlamp ($34.95)

Lightweight at only 60 grams, this waterproof and rechargeable headlamp delivers a powerful 100 lumens of light in a low-profile package. Ditching the standard elastic headbands (that are prone to slip) in favor of a silicone one, Knog added snap buttons so you can set it and forget it once you have dialed in your fit.

Four different beams – spot, two ambient, and a red – can be customized to make for four-plus hours of versatile use from reading in your tent to running trails at night.

