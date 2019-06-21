The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Matador Waterproof Zip Cases (3-Pack Approx. $25)

So much better than a Ziplock bag (that will eventually end up in a landfill somewhere), these zip cases from Matador are reusable, food safe, and better yet, fully waterproof.

Available in three sizes, 200 ml, 1 liter, and 1.5 liter, the cases come in handy for everything from protecting your phone while paddling (the touchscreen still works through the case) to storing snacks on your next mountain bike ride. Matador hasn’t settled on a final price yet but expects a three-pack to come in around $25.

