The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Primus Firestick (Stainless Steel $90)

This compact, but extremely efficient, canister stove from Primus folds up into a 1.4-inch diameter cylinder to fit in any small space – whether it’s your backpack or even your pants pocket.

Three pot supports open like a flower and their curved shape helps to block the wind from reaching the recessed burner and channel heat up toward the pot for better fuel efficiency. The regulated valve offers consistent output across the life of the fuel canister, as well as in all conditions. The stove comes in a stainless steel version which weighs 3.7 ounces and a titanium version that weighs just 3.1 ounces.

