The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Purist Maker Bottle ($40-$56)

Reusable bottles are a dime a dozen these days but Purist takes it to another level by adding a thin layer of glass over the stainless steel interior (so as not to alter the taste of your drink of choice). You can easily switch between coffee, water, and even whisky, as the glass holds no residual flavors.

With a sophisticated and minimalist aesthetic, Purist bottles come in three sizes: the 18-ounce Mover, 32-ounce Founder, and our current favorite for all things coffee, the 10-ounce Maker.

