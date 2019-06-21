The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Sea to Summit Watercell ($35-$65)

While it may look like your standard dromedary bag, the new Sea to Summit Watercell bags use a baffled construction to give them structure and keep them lying flat for easier packing.

The multi-function cap enables you to customize the flow rate and the standard wide mouth opening makes for quick filling, even with a water filter. Available in 4-liter to 20-liter sizes, the large bag comes with a shower fitting so you can rinse off after that mountain bike ride (or after a couple days at camp). The brand added plenty of strategically placed grab handles for easy carry, lashing, and hanging.

