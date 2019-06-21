The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo ($99.95)

This super cushy 3-inch inflatable pad offers a nice level of warmth (R-value 2.3) without a ton of bulk thanks to a single layer of horizontal wave insulated baffles that slow down heat loss and provide twice the warmth of un-insulated sleeping pads.

The pad weighs only 1 lb. 6 oz. and features Therm-a-Rest’s new speed inflation/deflation valve. Called the Winglock Valve, it uses a large one-way valve for three-times faster inflation, with deflation ‘wings’ (or a toggle that opens the one-way valve) to deflate the pad twice as fast as Therm-a-Rest’s classic valve.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!