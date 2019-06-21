The Best Gear Under $100 We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Yeti Daytrip Lunch Bag ($79.99)

Yeti brings their temperature-holding closed-cell foam insulation to this insulated lunch bag that keeps your sandwich cold or breakfast burrito hot throughout the day so your meal is always fresh.

The food-safe liner is leak-proof and easy to clean, while the water-resistant exterior ensures your food doesn’t get soggy. A magnetic closure helps to trap in heat or cold, while an adjustable buckle cinches the bag down to just the required size. And when you are all done eating, simply fold up the bag and throw it in your pack.

