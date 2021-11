LG 77″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV GET IT!

Upgrade the home theater of someone in your life with this LG OLED TV that is quite the monster with picture quality that has to be seen to be believed.

See It! Get the LG 77″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($2,900; was $3,300) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!