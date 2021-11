SPECTRAL.CBD® Redensifying Sereum with CBD+ Nanoxidil GET IT!

Help someone get the luscious quality back in their hair while also helping them relax just a bit with this topical cream that’ll get the job done like a champ.

See It! Get the SPECTRAL.CBD® Redensifying Sereum with CBD+ Nanoxidil ($45) at DS Laboratories

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!