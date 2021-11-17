Gear

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

ColdGear® Infrared Down Jacket
21
Under Armour 5 / 21

ColdGear® Infrared Down Jacket

GET IT!

Keep Dad warm when he has to go outside with an incredibly insulated jacket from Under Armour that is designed with the explicit intent of keeping the cold away. It doesn’t hurt that it looks pretty damn good too. And you can spread that payment over time with Klarna.

See It! Get the ColdGear® Infrared Down Jacket ($240) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
GiftGuide_110821_300x490
More from Gear