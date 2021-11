Long Swim Trunks Californian Pool Dogtown GET IT!

Help someone in your life get ready for the Summer season with a new pair of swim trunks from Vilebrequin that’ll knock their socks off.

See It! Get the Long Swim Trunks Californian Pool Dogtown ($295) at Vilebrequin

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!