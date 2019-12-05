Gunner G1 Kennel Get It

Consider this kennel an overbuilt, borderline indestructible cocoon of safety for your dog, should you get into a wreck. It’s the only pet carrier to get a 5-star crash test rating from the Center for Pet Safety and it’s a smarter way to travel, when you consider most dogs ride in cars unrestrained, which isn’t safe for them and is also distracting for you. Just how rugged is the Gunner? They don’t know for sure, but it survives 4,000 pounds of force applied. They couldn’t test it beyond that because the kennel broke the test vice.

[From $400; gunner.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!