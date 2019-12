Noxgear Lighthound Harness Get It

This rechargeable reflective harness is wired with LEDs to keep your dog visible in low light—and we’re not just talking dusk, but pitch-black night. The battery lasts about 12 hours per charge, with a simple button interface that cycles through the different colors and modes, with leash attachment points below the neck and on the back.

[$70; noxgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!