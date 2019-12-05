Orvis Grip-Tight Furniture Protector Get It

Full disclosure: This is more for your sanity than fun for your dog. Living with pets isn’t always easy on your furniture and this sofa protector’s rubber back and smart design stays put over time, unlike the blanket you’ve been using. It’s soft on top, which keeps your dog happy and durable enough to survive those digging fits, which keeps you happy, and it won’t slump or fall over time.

[From $189; orvis.com]

