Ruffwear Polar Trex Booties Get It

Winter won’t stop you from taking your dog on runs, hikes, or camping with these boots, which add warmth and protection from the snow. Like your boots, these have a Vibram outsole that gives your pooch’s paws better grip over ice, with hook and loop straps to lock on tightly.

[$100; ruffwear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!