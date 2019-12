RuffWear Restcycle Bed Get It

This bed combines a rugged, environmentally friendly build and a nesting quality your dog will love. Filled with recycled closed-cell foam inside, it holds your dog’s shape without collapsing. Underneath the 28 x 35–inch bed, a waterproof base protects the floor and the cover is removable and washable.

[$100; ruffwear.com]

