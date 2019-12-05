Wilderdog Sleeping Bag Get It

This pint-sized sleeping bag keeps your dogs comfortable during winter camping adventures. Made from the same ripstop nylon your bag uses, it’s durable enough to stand up to their claws and scratches. Unfold it three-quarters of the way down for more space and venting, or zip it all the way up for max snuggling. At just 29 oz., it fits into its own stuff sack and also pulls double duty in your house.

[$49; wilderdog.com]

