Best For Indoor Men GET IT!

For the man that spends a lot of time at home, this mini Air Purifier is gonna be a godsend. It’s gonna help keep the rooms they spend the most time in smelling as clean and pure as possible. Makes all that time indoors a much more enjoyable experience. We know because we tried it out and it is quite effective. Much more than you’d expect from such a tiny package.

Get It: Pick up the LG PuriCare Mini Portable Air Purifier ($100; was $200) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!