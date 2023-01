Best For Jackie Chan Fans GET IT!

We love Jackie Chan, don’t we folks? One of the best action stars of all time, he is a legend to this day for a reason. And with this new box set, you can see where he got his start before he truly exploded into the icon that he is.

Get It: Pick up The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 1 Blu-Ray ($81; was $100) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!