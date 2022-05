Best For The Shoe Collector GET IT!

Air Jordans are some of the best-looking shoes on the market and they never stop coming. With this soon-to-be-released pair, you will be getting someone a pair of shoes that will capture the attention of anyone within sight.

Get It: Pick up the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft ($140) at Nike

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!